Share this:

We bet all fans of Yami Gautam would be delighted to read this piece of news. The actress recently launched Speedo’s new vertical fitness training program, Speedo AquaFit, by popular CrossFit L1 coach and Aqua Aerobics instructor FISAF Singapore, Pooja Arora.

Yami Gautam and Pooja Arora at the Speedo AquaFit Training session

A brand that is synonymous with performance swimwear (and with its global campaign #GetSpeedoFit), Speedo has been working to elevate the status of swimming for fitness and reinforcing how water workout is the next big trend to get fit and achieve a total body workout.

Their new breakthrough fitness program Speedo AquaFit aims to encourage consumers to change their fitness routine and make the pool their new gym. The program, created in partnership with leading aqua fitness instructor Pooja Arora, includes land based exercises such as cardio, resistance training, stretching and even weightlifting in the swimming pool. The best part about the program is that it doesn’t require you to know how to swim.

Talking about her new fitness mantra, Yami stated, “It’s so important to switch up your fitness regime from time to time. So when Speedo came to me and introduced me to their new Speedo AquaFit program I was excited to give it a try. When you hear “water workouts” I’m sure you start picturing swimming laps. However, this water workout is completely different; in fact, you don’t even need to know how to swim since it’s performed in the shallow end of a swimming pool. Comprising high intensity dumbbell movements such as tricep dips with forward kicks and power paddle movements such as chest presses and bicep curls, this workout has helped me train harder without worrying of muscle soreness and injuries. What’s more? Working out in the swimming pool has not just made me feel stronger, but I’ve got more energy and I’m sleeping so much better. At the end of long days and crazy schedules, I now can’t wait to jump into the swimming pool. Speedo AquaFit program is not just challenging but also so much fun”.

And then leading health coach Pooja Arora explained about the benefits of a water workout, “To some, splashing into a pool, having fun and getting a hardcore workout sounds too good to be true. Well, it isn’t. No matter what your age or fitness levels, you can get a good challenging workout in the pool. The harder you push the water, the harder it pushes you back. Resistance in water ranges between 4 to 42 times greater than in air, depending on the speed of the movement. Unlike most land based exercises, water provides resistance to movement in all directions, which allows all these directions to be used in the strengthening process. Even a simple exercise like walking in water requires more effort than on land and ultimately leads to burning more calories and strengthening your muscles”.

Speedo’s technologically advanced line of swimsuits and swimming equipment such as the Biofuse Power Paddles, Elite Pullbuoys and Kickboards help maximize the effectiveness of a workout in the pool. These help in creating water resistance and also toning the muscles.

The Speedo Fit Endurance Plus swimsuits activate the core muscles of the body and streamline the body position in water. You can also check out their swim suntops, capris and leggings (a part of their Sun Protection Swim Active range) which provide comfort and freedom of movement and come with UPF 50+ sun protection.