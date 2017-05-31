Share this:

Fans of Narendra Modi might disagree, but we think Kerala is hitting all the right notes when it comes to being India’s most progressive state. You have Gujarat and all its development (infrastructure, agriculture and education) on one side, and you have Kerala and some of its progressive ministers on the other side. Hands down, Kerala wins. Because progress doesn’t just mean better roads and better buildings, it is about having a better worldview and better thoughts too.

Let’s take a look at a few such instances, which validate our love for God’s own country.

Opposing Beef Ban



Beef is quite popular among Malayalis, and they did not take the beef ban imposed by the centre too kindly. There were several beef fests that took place, where people turned out in numbers to enjoy their food. Additionally, the chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan even wrote a letter to the Prime Minister (and other CMs of the country) asking for the beef ban to be repealed, and said that places like Delhi or Nagpur can’t decide their eating preferences.

Earlier, even Hindus in the state demonstrated their love for beef. A group called Solidarity Youth Movement openly challenged anyone to come and kill them for consuming beef.

When The CM Openly Called Out Gujarat CM Amit Shah For Irresponsible Tweet



Onam is one of the biggest festivals in Kerala, and no one from the state would hear a word against it. Which is why when Gujarat’s CM Amit Shah wished everyone Vamana Jayanti, a lot of Keralites lost their marbles. This is because Vamana apparently killed Mahabali, and according to the CM, “Mahabali embodies the spirit of equality espoused by Onam and the myths surrounding it, which has an emotional appeal to Malayalis.”

“Onam is the imagination that there was a time in the past without lies and malice, filled with goodness and prosperity. Mahabali who is imagined to be the creator of such a time was pushed down to hell by those who were intolerant towards such an egalitarian society. Insulting the idea of Mahabali is an insult to all Malayalis who dream of the dawn of such an egalitarian age.

Hurting the sentiments of people ill behoves responsible politicians. Political propriety demands that Amit Shah retracts his greetings of Vamana Jayanti and express regret to Malayalis around the world,” Pinarayi Vijayan added in an FB Post.

Standing Against Section 377



It is unfortunate that despite living in the 21st century, our country still sees homosexuality as something abnormal and criminal. Thankfully, people in Kerala think differently. Shashi Tharoor, an MP from Thiruvananthapuram publicly shared a letter that he wrote to CM Pinarayi Vijayan where he urged Kerala to take the lead in decriminalizing homosexuality.

Kiss Of Love Protest Against Moral Policing

There was also a ‘Kiss Of Love’ protest that took place in Kochi, where hundreds of people turned up to oppose moral policing. It was a response to Shiv Sena activists chasing people away from Kochi’s Marine Drive area, on Women’s Day. The protest was organized with the presence of policemen to ensure that no violence takes place.

Along with hugging and kissing each other in public, the protesters also sang songs and performed street plays to make sure their voice was heard loudly and clearly.