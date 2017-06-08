Here’s some interesting news for Tommy Hilfiger lovers. The brand has just announced that it will close London Fashion Week with the Fall 2017 TOMMYNOW experiential runway event on September 19.

The event will include men’s looks from the Hilfiger Edition, and this will be the first time (since 2010) that the brand’s men’s and women’s collections have shared the runway. The Hilfiger Edition pays homage to Tommy Hilfiger’s storied menswear heritage, with time-honored classics which have been reimagined to form the building blocks of essential menswear wardrobe. The show will also feature their Hilfiger Collection (the brand’s most premium womenswear designs), and the Fall 2017 TommyXGigi collection, which is the third collaboration with supermodel and global brand ambassador Gigi Hadid.

Tommy Hilfiger stated how, “My vision for TOMMYNOW was to create a global platform that could bring our shows to audiences around the globe like a rock-and-roll world tour. It’s about celebrating the connection between fashion and pop culture with experiences, performances and inspiring interactions that are designed around our consumers. We look forward to celebrating the rebellious spirit and star studded glamour of rock-and-roll in London for Fall 2017.”