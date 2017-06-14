Geetu Mohandas’ film Moothon has been garnering a lot of attention from the media and cinema goers alike. The film has an interesting cast of actors that include Nivin Pauly, Shashank Arora, Sobhita Dhulipala and Harish Khanna and is based on Geetu’s award-winning script (which she won at Sundance Film Festival held last year). This is probably the first time Shashank Arora and Sobhita Dhulipala are being cast together in a film which is quite an interesting prospect, especially for all the lovers of indie cinema.

The lure of indie cinema is inevitable for movie goers who root for realism, and content based on the socio-political situation in the country or across the globe. So this pairing is definitely a breath of fresh air and will garner a lot of attention among avid indie cinema lovers.

But for all those who didn’t know, Shashank Arora received a lot of accolades for his role in Titli while Sobhita Dhulipala held her own amid greats such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal (of Masaan fame) in Anurag Kashyap’s Raman Raghav 2.0.

So if you’re as excited as us for this wonderful casting, then let’s indulge in some wishful thinking. Here’s taking a look some indie pairings that we’d like to see share screen space or even be paired opposite each other in films.

Radhika Apte and Adil Hussain

Adil Hussain, in a short cameo in Leena Yadav’s critically acclaimed Parched, shared screen space with the lovely Radhika Apte and anyone who saw the film would vouch for their electrifying chemistry for that brief moment. And we think if the National Award Winning actor is paired with Radhika Apte, the woman renowned for her eclectic body of work, her fearlessness to experiment with roles and her devil-may-care attitude, they’d definitely set the screens on fire. Casting directors, are you listening?

Vikrant Massey and Swara Bhaskar

His timid and melancholic portrayal of the character Shutu in Konkona Sensharma’s A Death in the Gunj just broke our hearts into a million pieces. Massey’s performance stood out amid an eclectic mix of of top indie actors and likewise, Swara Bhaskar is at the top of her game with her role as a small-town erotic folk dancer in Anaarkali of Arrah. Only if these two get together for a film. it’d be a dream come true. Don’t you think so too?

Vicky Kaushal and Geetanjali Thapa

Apart from Rajkummar Rao’s absolutely fantastic performance in Trapped, we think Geetanjali Thapa was definitely a discovery for she was such a natural on-screen. And if she were to be paired with someone in her next film, we’d vouch for her pairing with the hugely talented, Vicky Kaushal.

Rajkummar Rao and Tillotama Shome

If there’s one woman who has a certain bewitching quality about her, it is Tillotama Shome. We definitely can’t keep our eyes off her, even if it was in a small, but powerful, role in Konkona Sensharma’s A Death in the Gunj. Only if this powerhouse performer could be paired with an equally thrilling and versatile genius such as Rajkummar Rao, life would be pure bliss.