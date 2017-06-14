Further diversifying its big bike portfolio in the country, Italian manufacturer Ducati launched its Monster 797 and Multistrada 950 motorcycles at an event here in New Delhi on Wednesday. Having first debuted at the 2017 Ducati World Premiere, the duo was the first batch of the five new launches promised by the bikemaker in 2017.

With the addition of the Monster 797 and the Multistrada 950, consumers now have options ranging across 19 Ducati models available at dealerships across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad & Kochi, informed a release from the Bolognese bike company.

The former will be accompanied by a price tag of Rs 7,77,000 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) while its brawnier cousin comes with a sticker price of Rs 12,60,000 (ex-showroom, India, based on GST w.e.f July 1) as deliveries are set to commence next month. And here’s the lowdown on both these pairs of wheels.

Monster 797

The company decided to derive the design of the latest Monster from the first ones of its ilk. The trademark tank comes with the iconic headlight and a tapered tail lamp. The lines on the bike speak of a dynamic styling approach despite the muscular appeal being retained.

Features on the new Monster 797 include an easy-to-see LCD screen, the familiar low seat, wide handlebars and a large steering angle to ensure agility in urban conditions and stability on highways.

At the heart of things is an air-cooled 803 cc Desmodue L-twin engine, housed in the tubular Ducati Trellis frame, which is capable of delivering 75bhp at 8,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 69Nm at 5,750 rpm.

The upside down front Kayaba forks, fully adjustable rear Sachs shock absorber and a Brembo braking system featuring Bosch 9.1 MP ABS with 320 mm front discs, provide enhanced rider confidence. Power will be transmitted through the six-speed gearbox unit with APTC wire-controlled wet multi-plate clutch for a low response time.

Multistrada 950

The design of the latest Multistrada in India is inspired from its 1200 Enduro avatar, having combined design features like comfort, style and superior performance with an incredible riding ease, to produce a bike with the classic yet compact Multistrada DNA.

The instrument panel consists of a large LCD panel that displays the four riding modes – Sport, Touring, Urban and Enduro. The DSP (Ducati Safety Pack) includes a Brembo braking system, with ABS, controlled by the Bosch 9.1 MP control unit.

Power is derived from a 937cc Testastretta 11° engine that churns a maximum of 113bhp at 9,000 rpm and a highest torque of 96.2 Nm at 7,750 rpm.

The bike travels on a couple of alloy wheels and Pirelli SCORPION™ Trail II tyres. Braking duties are handled by the Brembo M4.32 monobloc radial caliper on the dual 320 mm front discs and a Brembo floating caliper at the rear.

Additionally, the Multistrada 950 packs an exciting range of accessories that include different packages according to the four modes on offer. Apart from the supplementary LED lights, engine crash bars, aluminium radiator guard, aluminium sump guard, broader kickstand base and off-road rider pegs, the bike also offers tubeless spoke rim set as optional.