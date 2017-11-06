Share this:

Things just got spicier in India’s brimming compact SUV segment with Renault launching the ‘most stylish’ Captur at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh on Monday. Considered a premium sibling of the popular Renault Duster, the latest offering from the French carmaker comes in a total of three variants and goes up to Rs 13.88 lakh (both ex-showroom Delhi) for the top-of-the-line Platine diesel.

The Captur is based on the familiar B0 platform as the Duster but stands a touch longer at 4,329mm. Though it’s shorter and narrower than the older cousin, the new entrant does boast of an impressive ground clearance of 210mm.

The front fascia makes a quirky, urban statement with its bold front grille, flanked by a set of sexy C-shaped DRL headlamps. The LED fog lamps further accentuate the smart appeal. Moreover, the dual-tone version of the car comes with a blacked out roof, along with the standard all-LED wraparound taillights. Throw those 17-inch alloys into the mix and you’ve definitely got a looker.

At the heart of things is the 1.5-litre K9k diesel engine that produces 108 bhp at 4000 rpm and peak torque of 240 Nm at 1750 rpm. The 1.5-litre petrol comes loaded with 104 bhp at 5600 rpm and 142 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm.

Both units get manual transmission only, and while the petrol version gets a 5-speed unit, the diesel model comes mated to a 6-speed unit, just like the Duster. The company says that the automatic gearboxes should hit the Indian market by next year.

Talking about luxury, the manufacturer claims to have fitted as many as 50 premium features as standard equipment. That inclides the fully automatic temperature control with rear cooling vents, integrated audio system with USB; Aux-in and Bluetooth®, steering wheel controls, push- button start with remote central locking, dual airbags, Antilock-Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD) Brake Assist and rear defogger with wiper. Not the forget the premium upholstery in the cockpit.

In this market segment, the car will lock horns with heavyweights like the Hyundai Creta and the Ford EcoSport that have been ruling the roost since the past few years. Renault might have joined not joined the party on time, but as they say, it’s never too late.

Let us know your thoughts on the car in the comments section.