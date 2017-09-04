Share this:

It’s not everyday that a luxury carmaker offers a full-sized luxury petrol SUV in India. But the dwindling interest of the country’s buyers in diesel cars (thanks to the crackdown on emissions by the Supreme Court and the Green Tribunal) accompanied by the nation’s newfangled love for the squatting big car stance has led German manufacturer Audi to make its first move in this segment.

The brand with four rings introduced the latest iteration of its flagship SUV, the Audi Q7 with the 40 TFSI badge on Monday. The petrol version of the car comes in two trims — the Premium Plus, priced at Rs 67.76 lakh; and the Technology that will set you back by Rs 74.43 lakh (both ex-showroom). Here’s the lowdown:

Heart of things

Only different in terms of equipment, both the trims come powered by the same 2.0-litre petrol engine that is tuned to generate 252 bhp of max power and 370 Nm of peal torque. Power is transmitted by the 8-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission to all four wheels via Audi’s quattro drive system.

This powertrain is capable of propelling the car from a standstill to 100 kmph in 6.8 seconds, which makes it a touch quicker than its diesel counterpart. Fuel efficiency, as rated by ARAI, stands at a modest 11.68 km per litre of gasoline burnt.

Safe and sound

The equipment list is also similar to the diesel variant. Apart from 19-inch alloys, a 360-degree surround-view camera, electronically controlled air suspension with variable damping and a panoramic sunroof on the base variant, the Q7 Premium Plus packs a few more goodies.

Most prominent among others are the four-zone climate control, dynamic LED headlamps, Audi’s own music system, Matrix LED headlamps, a Bose 3D sound system and a MMI navigation Plus kit which includes an 8.3-inch touchscreen display with on-board GPS navigation system.

The safety department is taken care of by eight airbags, rear view camera, tire pressure monitoring and Audi’s Auto Park Assist that come as standard equipment.

Elite company

With the launch of the Q7 in its petrol avatar, the German carmaker now has a petrol variant for all its sets of wheels in India, barring the Audi Q5. “This marks the debut of the first-ever luxury SUV in its segment in India and reigning segment leader with a petrol engine,” said Rahil Ansari, Audi India head.

“We have taken a strategic decision to increase our petrol mix and started off the process with the launch of the Audi Q3 1.4 TFSI in March this year. We do have some other surprises planned for this year,” he added.

Fresh in the market, the new Audi Q7 will now go head-to-head with the likes of the BMW X5 xDrive35i, Jeep Grand Cherokee and the Mercedes-Benz GLE 400 4MATIC in the segment.