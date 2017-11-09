Share this:

With the objective to revive its heritage, Royal Enfield unveiled its ground-up modern twin motorcycles the Interceptor INT 650 and the Continental GT 650 at the EICMA Motor Show in Milan recently. The Interceptor INT 650 is a roadster that aims to usher in the idea of the 1960’s fun, relaxed motorcycles from the sun-drenched California beaches.

The new Conti on the other hand retains its central cafe racer character while bringing in new engineering and design changes, according to the company. It shares its engine, chassis and running parts with its twin, the Interceptor INT 650, while offering completely different ergonomics and style.

The twin motorcycles are powered by the first modern Royal Enfield 650 twin engine. This new platform is a single overhead cam, 8 valve, air/oil-cooled, 648cc parallel twin, producing 47bhp and 52Nm.

Both the Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor INT 650 will be available in variety of colourways and two distinct styles – Standard and Retro Custom. A total of 11 options have been developed with various customisation propositions also on offer.

Expect the bikes to be launched around Diwali next year and be priced around the Rs 4 lakh mark. And if you like the idea of these bikes, here are some other options you can consider as well:

Yamaha FZ25

Foraying into the fast-growing 200-250cc motorcycle segment in India, Yamaha launched the FZ25 earlier this year. As the name suggests, the bike comes powered by an oil-cooled, 249cc, fuel injected, single-cylinder motor with Blue Core technology that makes 20.6 bhp and 20 Nm, with the power being transmitted to the rear wheel via a 5-speed gearbox.

Rs 1.19 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi

KTM Duke 390

After much anticipation, KTM launched the 2017 version of its flagship earlier this year. It retains the 373.27 cc motor that now makes 43 bhp of power and 37 Nm of torque. Importantly, the new Duke also gets ride-by-wire tech that offers a swift throttle response, and also a slipper clutch, following the upgrade. A design makeover that takes inspiration from the 1290 SuperDuke is the icing on the cake.

Rs 2.25 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi

Royal Enfield Himalayan

The homegrown manufacturer launched the BS IV version of the Himalayan recently, with a fuel-injected engine. The bike continues to be powered by a 411cc, single-cylinder long-stroke motor that makes 24.5 bhp of power and 32 Nm of torque. The Himalayan was launched in March last year at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.55 lakh, and the upgrade of the powertrain comes with a nominal price hike.

Rs 1.6 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi

Harley-Davidson Street Rod

Based on the Street 750, the Street Rod shares its underpinnings with the former. However, a new design is among the leading changes on the next-gen Harley. The American manufacturer has equipped the Street Rod with a liquid-cooled, SOHC, X 750 V-twin engine, which now makes 11 per cent more power and five per cent more torque than the Street 750.

Rs 5.5 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi

Ducati Scrambler

This one’s a beautiful, neo- retro bike that is a tribute to the iconic Scrambler from the 1960s. Powered by an air-cooled, L-twin 803cc motor, the Scrambler makes 75 bhp of power and a peak torque of 68 Nm. Perfect for city riding and the daily commute (as well as a quick blast down to Goa), the Scrambler is a fun, capable motorcycle. Honestly, we’re head over heels for this bike.

Rs 7.8 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi

Kawasaki Ninja 650

First unveiled in Milan last year, the 2017 Ninja 650 has borrowed its design cues from the ZX-10R. A BS-IV compliant 649 cc, parallel-twin engine that churns out 69 bhp lies at the heart of things, under the faring. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox that also comes with a slipper clutch. ABS is now standard with the latest avatar of this gorgeous beast from the Japanese manufacturer.

Rs 5.69 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi