If you’ve got a craving for off-the-beaten-path luxury journeys, here are a few of the very best in India.

Mandvi

Perched at the southern tip of Kutch, the town of Mandvi has one of the nicest beaches you’ll find anywhere in the country – and a whole lot else besides. The town’s principal attraction, the regal Vijay Vilas Palace, sits right next to the sea and has a private beach to boot, with luxury tented accommodation. Completed in 1929, it’s a fine example of stately Rajput-style architecture, with its intricate carving work, and is well worth a visit; parts of the films Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Lagaan were shot here.

Tranquebar

Denmark once established a colony in India, and that former colony is Tranquebar, a tiny settlement by the sea in Nagapattinam district in Tamil Nadu. Based around the Dansborg Fort, Tranquebar is an utterly charming place, transporting you back in time instantly. Damaged by the tsunami of 2004, it has been extensively restored, and you can spend a pleasant couple of days soaking in its atmosphere. The fort has a small museum, and the New Jerusalem Church is also worth a visit. Bungalow On The Beach, a luxury Neemrana property, is a fine (and the only) place to stay here.

Bandhavgarh

There are few better places to see a Royal Bengal tiger than Bandhavgarh National Park, in Madhya Pradesh. It has one of the highest tiger population densities in India, and the chances of a sighting are quite high here – in fact, it is said that you would be unlucky not to spot one. You will also see a variety of other wildlife, apart from hundreds of species of birds. Mahua Kothi is the most luxurious accommodation option in Bandhavgarh, consisting of private cottages with their own courtyards.

Maheshwar

The capital of the legendary Maratha queen Ahilyabai Holkar, the riverside town of Maheshwar, in Madhya Pradesh, is a fascinating place. You should go there mainly to experience the many charms of the Ahilya Fort Hotel, set in the old fort – you will be hard pressed to find a more picturesque luxury hotel anywhere. Sitting atop the Narmada River, the hotel is a wonderful place to relax, unwind and sample delicious gourmet cuisine, with the daily menu designed by Prince Richard Holkar, Ahilyabai Holkar’s descendant.

Sangla Valley

Situated in the upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh, this is a truly spectacular place, with breathtaking scenery and natural beauty. Its location in the Greater Himalayan Range means that you get great mountain views, and wake up to burbling rivers and forested slopes. The Banjara Camp is a superb place to stay, offering luxury tents right alongside the river.

