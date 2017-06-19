The hot hatch is the high-performance version of the highly successful Baleno

100

The RS in the Baleno’s latest avatar represents better performance, which it derives from a new 1-litre, three cylinder, direct injection, turbocharged petrol motor that makes 100 bhp and 150 nm of torque. Power is transmitted to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox.

3,995

At 3,995 mm, the hatch measures just under 4 metres in length. It’s 1,510 mm high and 1,745 mm wide, with a 2,520 mm wheelbase and with 170 mm of ground clearance.

170+

With enough road on hand, the Baleno RS will take you north of 170 kph, and will get from 0-100 kph in just under 12 seconds.

950

The 950 kg kerb weight of the Baleno RS is light, when compared to the competition. However, it is 60 kg heavier than the ‘standard’ petrol Baleno, which is a result of chassis strengthening. The power to weight ratio is still more than 105 bhp per tonne.

8,69,000

The single-variant Baleno RS has been priced at Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available exclusively through Maruti’s Nexa outlets in the country.