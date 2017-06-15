Actress and Model Elena Fernandes dishes advice on how men should behave with women.
- Don’t judge a woman by how you perceive her on social media, because that is just an illusion.
- Treat us the way you would want your mother, sister or aunt to be treated.
- Just because a woman is dresses provocatively, it does not mean that you have the right to grope her. A woman dresses to impress herself, to make herself feel good. It’s not an opportunity for you to take advantage of her.
- Don’t pounce on a woman on the first date. Walk her home, give her a kiss on the cheek and let her be. Follow it up with a message about what a wonderful evening you had. Make her believe that there is more to her than just being a sexual object.
- Just because a woman speaks her mind, it does not mean she is rude. Respect the fact that she does not follow the pack. Do not force her to conform.
- We love men who can make us smile. It is not about appearances; it is about making our souls laugh.
- Women love fairytales; there is no reason why you can’t play the role of the prince. It is not about money, but about the thought and effort — like a handwritten note or a flower picked from the park.
- Don’t talk down to us. Don’t be dismissive of our opinions. Engage in debates, arguments and explore each other’s brains.
