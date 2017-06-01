Konkona Sensharma’s directorial venture A Death in the Gunj starring Tillotama Shome, Kalki Koechlin, Tanuja, Vikrant Massey, Ranvir Shorey, Jim Sarbh, Gulshan Devaiah and Om Puri, is all set to release this Friday.

And for all those who didn’t know, here’s a trivia. This is the ace actor’s directorial debut and on being asked, in an interview, about her state of mind she revealed how, “I am a little all over the place, actually. There are a lot of things that need to get done, I am travelling with the film too and so it is quite hectic. Which is a good thing, because I don’t have the time to worry about the release and all that.”

She also gave her two cents when asked whether she feels the pressure to deliver because of the expectations people have from her. Her reply was, “I think it is a good thing if people have expectations but honestly, I am trying not to think about it. And with all this work and I also have a son, so I have been quite tied up and my head space has been somewhere else. And also, what is the point of thinking so much about all this?”

Konkona Sensharma isn’t the only actress to have dabbled into filmmaking after proving her mettle in the acting department. Recently, powerhouse performer Kangana Ranaut also announced her plans to work on a film after she completes her ongoing project (Manikarnika). And there have been a number of other actresses who have expanded their horizons and tried to change the direction Bollywood is heading towards, with their artistic inputs (as filmmakers). So here’s taking a look at a few.

Nandita Das

The Fire actress definitely gave Literature students (and readers, in general) a moment to rejoice when she announced her big project on Saadat Hasan Manto, who is one of the greatest short story writers ever. Titled Manto, the trailer of the film starring Nawazuddin Siddhiqui (as Manto) was also revealed at Cannes this year. And we’re definitely waiting with bated breath for this one.

Pooja Bhatt

Her acting career spanned at least a decade after which Pooja Bhatt followed her father Mahesh Bhatt’s footsteps and turned into a filmmaker. Her notable directorial releases include Paap, Jism 2, among others while she has also been a producer for films such as Dushman, Sur and Jism.

Aparna Sen

Aparna Sen on the right

Before Konkona Sensharma took over our hearts and minds with her memorable performances (and now with her directorial debut), we were (and still are) enamoured by her mother Aparna Sen, whose remarkable films made a significant contribution to Indian art house cinema. With some fantastic films such as Mr, and Mrs, Iyer, The Japanese Wife among other gems, we think she’s the greatest ever.

Revathi

Revathy on the right

Revathy is a well-known face in the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi film industry who has also proved her extraordinary talent with her directorial ventures such as Mitr, My Friend (which won a National film Award for Best Feature Film in English), Phir Milenge, Kerala Café, Mumbai Cutting and a short film called Red Building Where The Sun Sets (winner of the National Film Award for Best Non-Feature Film on Family Welfare).

Hema Malini

The acclaimed actress and trained Bharatnatyam dancer also dabbled into filmmaking with her debut film Dil Aashna Hai starring late actress Divya Bharti and Shah Rukh Khan. Sadly, it didn’t do well at the box-office. Later, she also directed the TV series Noopur, which was a story about a Bharatnatyam dancer (she also starred in the series).