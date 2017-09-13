Share this:

Diana Penty will be seen in the upcoming movie Lucknow Central. She was last seen in Happy Bhag Jaayegi, which was her second release after a gap of four years. So you know, that Penty believes in quality over quantity. We’re sure that with a few more powerful performances, the avant garde directors will make a beeline to cast her in their films.

“My character Gayetri Kashyap works for an NGO who helps prisoners to reintegrate into society and coming back to normal life once they come out of jail. The character is interesting because she is the woman working inside the prison; which is a male dominated work space. So she is confident, strong headed and stubborn at times,” Penty said about her role in Lucknow Central in an interview with IANS.

Previously, Diana had dished out some valuable fashion advice for all you men out there in an interview with us. “Denims are the most versatile piece of garment you can own. Dress it up, dress it down, wear it to a brunch, or team it with a good jacket and shirt for a formal occasion,” she had said.

“Make sure shirts are pristine white, keep clothes well-ironed and well looked after. Take a considered approach to details – a bad pair of socks or cheap jewellery can undo all your hard work in an instant,” she added. So men, take note.

My most favourite Insta day of the week #ThrowbackThursday 😉 @feminaindia A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty) on Feb 9, 2017 at 1:28am PST

Anyone can turn into a fabulous photographer, with a subject as enchanting as her.

“Wherever you go, no matter what the weather, always bring your own sunshine.” #SundayMood A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty) on Jul 30, 2017 at 6:08am PDT

We wonder what’s making her smile, because we’d certainly like to crack that joke sometime.

Almost ready for #ZeeCineAwards A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:32am PST

Hopefully, that black mascara will ward off all evil energy.

Fun day with Team @DilTohRoamingHai, wearing @LabelManikaNanda. ✌🏼 A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty) on May 27, 2017 at 4:01am PDT

Isn’t she just mesmerizing in red?

Practising those punches! 👊 #WorkInProgress #Boxing #MMA #Fitness #Goals @aaquibpatel A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty) on Jun 17, 2017 at 2:37am PDT

If you mess with a woman like her, you’re going to suffer big.

