Ihana Dhillon is slated to star in Hate Story 4. We’ve taken a look at her Instagram, and believe you me, she is as beautiful as watching the sun set in the sea. She has already acted in Punjabi films like Daddy Cool Munde Fool and Tiger.
“I’m part of Hate Story 4. I had received a call from the production house first. I was kind of skeptical so, I said ‘no’ as I didn’t want to start my Bollywood career with a bold role, but when I had a second meeting with the team, I went through the entire film narration. After listening to the story and knowing more about my role in the film, I immediately said ‘yes’,” the Punjabi actress said in an interview.
So without further ado, let’s take a look at her sizzling our screens with both traditional and western outfits.
While sitting on back stage at chin picnic festival Toronto 🙂 Girls always find time to take pictures lol. I want to thanks again chin festival and Arsh for inviting me there .. it was great meeting my Canadian fans 🙂 you guys are the best, always give me so much love 🙂 I love you all:):) #events #work #fun #indianwear #ihanadhillon #love #:)
Knowing the Hate Story franchisee, we know that there are a lot of hot scenes featuring Ihana in store, and we cannot wait to watch them.
Latest posts by MW Staff (see all)
- The Moonphase Mystique - September 4, 2017
- Why September Is Slated To Be A Golden Month For Bollywood - September 4, 2017
- In A New Petrol Avatar, The Audi Q7 Will Blow Your Mind - September 4, 2017