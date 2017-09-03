Share this:

Ihana Dhillon is slated to star in Hate Story 4. We’ve taken a look at her Instagram, and believe you me, she is as beautiful as watching the sun set in the sea. She has already acted in Punjabi films like Daddy Cool Munde Fool and Tiger.

“I’m part of Hate Story 4. I had received a call from the production house first. I was kind of skeptical so, I said ‘no’ as I didn’t want to start my Bollywood career with a bold role, but when I had a second meeting with the team, I went through the entire film narration. After listening to the story and knowing more about my role in the film, I immediately said ‘yes’,” the Punjabi actress said in an interview.

#elegance is the only #beauty that never #fades. A post shared by Ihana dhillon (@ihanadhillon) on Apr 22, 2017 at 2:52am PDT

#behindthescenes #photoshoots #lifeofanactor #travel #traveldiary #workmode #amazingteam A post shared by Ihana dhillon (@ihanadhillon) on Mar 20, 2017 at 9:36pm PDT

All set to shoot 🎬 Love today's look 😍 #shootingmode #hair #makeup #camera #action📸 A post shared by Ihana dhillon (@ihanadhillon) on Dec 13, 2016 at 6:33am PST

Don't wait for the perfect moment .. Take the moment and make it perfect 😊 #inspirationalpost A post shared by Ihana dhillon (@ihanadhillon) on Sep 27, 2016 at 11:41pm PDT

Imagination is the eye of the soul. #daydreaming #imagination #prettyeyes A post shared by Ihana dhillon (@ihanadhillon) on Jul 27, 2016 at 12:49am PDT

Knowing the Hate Story franchisee, we know that there are a lot of hot scenes featuring Ihana in store, and we cannot wait to watch them.