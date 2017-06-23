It’s obvious that it’s better to follow a pornstar on an X-rated website – but if you become a fan of someone, you’d like to see what they are doing in life. That’s where Instagram come in. From where they are touring to what they are eating, you can find it all on the popular photo-sharing application.
It’s impossible to list all of the wonderful women who are into porn, but we’ve handpicked some of the most followed ones. Probably, you know them. If you don’t, then this would be a good time to discover new films.
Alexis Texas
With 2.7 mn followers, Alexis Texas is someone you must have seen sometime because she has performed in 607 films. And if you were wondering about her surname – yes, it’s named after her hometown, Texas.
Nikki Benz
A member of AVN’s Hall Of Fame, Nikki Benz has 1.8 mn followers to boast of. Interestingly, Benz is also known for being a Mayor candidate in Toronto, Canada. Now, that’s the kind of leader we want over here.
Tori Black
The winner of AVN’s Female Performer Of The Year awards in 2010 and 2011, Tori Black is known for playing Catwoman in Batman XXX: A Porn Parody.
Kendra Lust
Kendra Lust is the winner of AVN’s MILF Performer Of The Year awards in 2016 and 2017. So if you like your pornstars a little older, watching Lust’s videos should be on your checklist.
Sasha Grey
Even though she has stopped appearing in porn films, her videos are still available and her fandom is still rising. Sasha is known for doing all sorts of stunts in porn, and also made an appearance in HBO’s popular show on the Hollywood life, Entourage.