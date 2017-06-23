Share this:

It’s obvious that it’s better to follow a pornstar on an X-rated website – but if you become a fan of someone, you’d like to see what they are doing in life. That’s where Instagram come in. From where they are touring to what they are eating, you can find it all on the popular photo-sharing application.

It’s impossible to list all of the wonderful women who are into porn, but we’ve handpicked some of the most followed ones. Probably, you know them. If you don’t, then this would be a good time to discover new films.

Alexis Texas

#flashbackfriday #teamtexass A post shared by Alexis Texas (@whitegirlpoliticking) on Mar 3, 2017 at 9:28am PST

With 2.7 mn followers, Alexis Texas is someone you must have seen sometime because she has performed in 607 films. And if you were wondering about her surname – yes, it’s named after her hometown, Texas.

Nikki Benz

Canada Day isn't here yet, but today I'm celebrating the longest day of the year! #canadiangirl #ukrainianblood #summersolstice A post shared by Nikki Benz (@nikkibenz) on Jun 21, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

A member of AVN’s Hall Of Fame, Nikki Benz has 1.8 mn followers to boast of. Interestingly, Benz is also known for being a Mayor candidate in Toronto, Canada. Now, that’s the kind of leader we want over here.

Tori Black

#blackmonday 7-8pm PST #exclusive for @Camsoda because they the MFn #greatest👏🏼 #LIVE👏🏼 #site👏🏼 #ever 👏🏼 A post shared by Tori Black (@misstoriblack) on Jun 12, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

The winner of AVN’s Female Performer Of The Year awards in 2010 and 2011, Tori Black is known for playing Catwoman in Batman XXX: A Porn Parody.

Kendra Lust

#tbt #ThongThursday #Thong #sexy #sexylingerie #redlingerie #booty🍑pic by @GregLansky A post shared by Kendra Lust™ (@thereal1_kendralust) on Jun 8, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

Kendra Lust is the winner of AVN’s MILF Performer Of The Year awards in 2016 and 2017. So if you like your pornstars a little older, watching Lust’s videos should be on your checklist.

Sasha Grey

Holidaze Portrait 📷 @willrichter__ #skimmilk @drinkthismilk A post shared by Sasha Grey (@sashagrey) on Dec 24, 2016 at 12:36pm PST

Even though she has stopped appearing in porn films, her videos are still available and her fandom is still rising. Sasha is known for doing all sorts of stunts in porn, and also made an appearance in HBO’s popular show on the Hollywood life, Entourage.