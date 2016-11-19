Share this:

Make way for a new hard-hitting and steamy video, starring Australian model and TV star Ruby Rose that will definitely blow your mind.

Written and directed by The Orange is The New Black star, Ruby Rose, this raunchy video has been shot for The Veronicas‘ song ‘On Your Side’, where she plays the main character alongside her lover and real-life partner Jessica Origliasso (also a member of the band, The Veronicas).

This hard-hitting video has everything from steamy sex scenes to bar fights, addictions and overdoses to ultimate betrayals. Ruby Rose spoke about how she was instantly drawn to the song and its lyrics and that, “Some songs tell the first chapter of a story; others only tell the last, but here, I was listening to a full narrative of someone’s sincere experience with love”.

According to The Veronicas, the song is a “true to life” depiction of passionate love and is a part of the band’s upcoming fourth studio album.

Watch the video