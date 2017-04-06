Share this:

One of the fondest memories from Indian television in the 90s comprises cult TV shows that were made even more unforgettable by their uber cool VJs. Here’s a tribute to some of them this #ThrowbackThrusday.

Ramona

Among the hottest ladies on TV during the golden decade, Ramona hosted plenty of music shows for MTV and at one time was even the face of the channel. She then took a break from the limelight and now leads her own band.

Nikhil Chinappa

Although spotted every now and then on the TV, the former MTV Select host has took up a DJing career more seriously at present. He still frequents TV with the likes of Splitsvilla but if you look up one of his shows from the 90s, you’d know what we’re exactly talking about.

Maria Goretti

Mrs Arshad Warsi still remains one of the most popular VJs among 90s kids. Later, she also went on to host several other TV shows including Do It Sweet on the NDTV Good Times and I Love Cooking on Living Foodz.

Cyrus Broacha

The MTV Bakra host played a big role in taking pranks mainstream. MTV Bakra was also one of the first reality shows to take the common man on a ride and in fact celebrities like iconic Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid were not spared.

Cyrus Sahukar

Even Simi Garewal would agree that Cyrus Sahukar does a better Simi than herself. His parody talk show, hosted by alter ego Semi Girebaal, further added to MTVs funny repertoire. He has later been seen in prominent films including Rang De Basanti.

Images: Pinterest, MTV