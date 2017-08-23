Share this:

It’s Malaika Arora Khan’s birthday today, and we are sure that like us you have the hots for the Munni Badnaam Hui actress too. She has aged like fine wine, and we think Arbaaz Khan must have been crazy to divorce her. Her moves are still as good as they were during the Chaiyya Chaiyya days, and she is the epitome of a strong and confident woman – a real example for all the young girls out there.

While you’ve probably seen something celebrating her many songs, we decided to go back in time, and look back at a cover shoot we did with her back in 2013.

While you may think her petite body is a result of not eating too much food, but Malaika furiously denies that allegation. In an interview with mid-day, she said, “I get irritated when people look at me and think, ‘Haan, yeh toh khaati nahin hai.’ Anybody who knows me well, knows that I am a foodie. I cook, and love to feed. But I am a disciplined eater. I eat on time and indulge in the right kind of food. I go crazy on holidays, but, you won’t see me binge-eating. My favourite meals are fish-curry rice, dosa, idli and sambar, especially made by my mother. Then, I enjoy Spanish and Japanese. But I am the happiest when I get mom’s food.”

You have to respect her for what she has done, and if you look at her Instagram handle, you can figure that she is still having the time of her life. She recently graced the ramp for Ridhi Mehra during the Lakme Fashion Week, and we all know how she can pull off both western and Indian outfits with equal panache.

She might not have made it big as an actress, but her dancing skills were never in question. We wish she stays this way for many more years, and can’t wait for her do another sizzling number.