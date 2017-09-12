Share this:

There might be some pretty attractive actresses on Indian television right now but none of them have got anything on a certain Prachi Desai. Turning 28 today, the former Kasamh Se actress has paved way for many industry outsiders to start from the bottom and realise their dreams.

Having made it big with movies like Rock On, Prachi will now be seen traversing new territories with a “dark urban fairy tale” film Kosha. The project is helmed by late filmmaker Raj Kanwar’s sons, Abhay and Karan and the lead female character is based on an anime-style comic series penned by the former. The film retains “60 per cent of the comics” in the screenplay, said Abhay to Mumbai Mirror.

Aboard a new Fantasy Adventure! #KOSHA . Dark Urban Fairytale wish us luck #stoked A post shared by Prachi Desai (@prachidesai) on Aug 3, 2017 at 4:14am PDT

Amman Advaita will be making his directorial debut with the film that is a “twisted” retelling of “several classic fairy tales” and is being currently shot in Madh Island. The producers aim to take the film to the festival circuit later this year.

A glimpse into 2067 ! Trailer out tomorrow ! #CARBON @jackkybhagnani @nawazuddin._siddiqui A post shared by Prachi Desai (@prachidesai) on Jul 26, 2017 at 4:09am PDT

Furthermore, the Azhar actress is an active voice of many social campaigns and was also seen a short film Carbon alongside Nawazuddin Siddique and urmm… Jackky Bhagnani. And this we learned through her very ‘feminist’ Twitter feed.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! @prachidesai ✨☕️ A post shared by Hot Cuppa Fiction (@eshadesai) on Sep 11, 2017 at 11:07pm PDT

She might also come across as a blogger on Instagram, but it’s instead her similar-looking sister Esha who has been all over her feed lately. Acting like the responsible sibling, Prachi is helping her elder sister find a place under the limelight. Hoping she’ll follow into sis’ footsteps soon.