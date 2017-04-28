Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently charmed the TED conference crowd where he spoke about his reputation as the King of Romance in India and being an ageing star who is grappling with all the changes around him.

SRK also discussed how he has been a fan of TED Talks since years and that, “There are so many people in India who would like to come out with their ideas and thoughts, and speak them in Hindi”.

And if you thought SRK’s fan following is only limited to India, think again. For this event, a number of fans flocked outside the TED venue (Vancouver) to get one glimpse of the superstar. Although the TED Talk video is not out yet, you can still get a glimpse of what’s in store.

Take a look at what the superstar had to say at his first ever TED Talk.

“You can use your energy to spread the darkness of destruction or you can use it to spread the joy of light to millions.” @iamsrk #TED2017 pic.twitter.com/SOIytaFhiE — TED Talks (@TEDTalks) April 28, 2017

“Humanity is a lot like me. It’s an aging movie star, grappling with all the newness, wondering whether she got it right.” @iamsrk #TED2017 — TED Talks (@TEDTalks) April 28, 2017

“We had expected an expansion of ideas and dreams; we had not bargained for the enclosure of judgment.” @iamsrk on the Internet #TED2017 — TED Talks (@TEDTalks) April 28, 2017

For this project, TED collaborated with Star India while TED curator Anderson stated how this is the most ambitious television project to date which is expected to reach millions of people once the episodes are aired. He also mentioned in his blog post how, “The country is teeming with imagination and innovation. We believe this series will tap into that spirit and bring insight and inspiration to many new minds.”