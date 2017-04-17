We were all waiting with bated breath for the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon-starrer Raabta and guess what it turned out to be? A reincarnation saga. No, we aren’t kidding.

All those who were eager to witness Sushant and Kriti on-screen since their off-screen chemistry is one of the talking points of Bollywood, this news may be a buzzkill because in the 21st century of new-age cinema, a ‘punar janam’ saga is something that is so outdated that it just doesn’t appeal to our sensibilities. There’s so much of a “been there done that” vibe to the trailer of the film, that it just doesn’t surprise us anymore.

Take a look:

All Bollywood buffs must be aware of the fact that that a ‘punar janam’ saga is based on the universal premise: boy meets girl, they fall in love, there’s an evil villain involved, an unnatural death for the boy and girl, rebirth, revenge, and then the pair reunite.

But what was really unpredictable in this very predictable Bollywood reincarnation potboiler, that took us all by surprise, is that we got to witness Jim Sarbh (yes, the indie heartthrob), as the evil villain.

So, on that heartbreaking note, here’s a list of films based on reincarnation and revenge as a theme because and if you’ve watched those, you can easily guess the storyline of the Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon-starrer Raabta. Take a look.

Karan Arjun

In Karan Arjun, two brothers set out to avenge their father’s death, only to get themselves killed by an evil uncle. Of course, the two return to bring justice to their mother.

Karz

The only difference in this reincarnation saga was that the hero, who dies, is not really born with the same face. Small mercies.

Hamesha

Two men (Saif Ali Khan and Aditya Pancholi) fall in love with the same woman (Kajol) and of course, Aditya, due to jealousy, kills Saif. But little does he know that Kajol would take her life too. Later, the two are reborn and you know what will happen next.

Om Shanti Om

Starring SRK and Deepika Padukone, this new-age reincarnation tale is no different from the usual potboilers Bollywood has already served us with.

Love Story 2050

Starring Priyanka Chopra and Harman Baweja, this one’s a little different. It has sci-fi and rebirth, both in the same plot.