A lot has been said about Uday Chopra and his non-existent Bollywood career alongside the barrage of strange tweets he keeps posting on his Twitter handle. A lot of people have also exclaimed how those tweets are the outcome of some really good hash (pun intended) he’s been smoking all this while.

So this recent news definitely comes in as a real surprise for all those who believed that all (Twitter) talk, and no work makes Uday a dull boy. Brace yourselves for this piece of information, people! Uday Chopra is all set to produce a film on Ingrid Bergman, starring Hollywood’s Jessica Chastain.

If that gave you a knee-jerk, here’s more. Not many of you would know that Uday Chopra heads YRF Entertainment’s Hollywood arm. And this time, YRF Entertainment has joined hands with Freckle Films to produce Seducing Ingrid Bergman, which is reportedly based on the romance between Ingrid and war photographer Robert Capa that began in Paris following World War 2.

This film is certainly touted as the highlight of Uday’s perceived flagging career because even with YRF’s backing for his debut film Mohabbatein, Uday failed to make an impact in the hearts of his audiences. Later, he was cast as a side-kick to popular actors in films such as Mujhse Dosti Karoge, the Dhoom series and others which didn’t quite do much to raise his stakes in Bollywood.

But on the contrary, as a producer he’s done a pretty decent job with films such as Grace of Monaco starring Nicole Kidman, and The Longest Week starring Jason Bateman and Olivia Wilde. And now with the recent announcement about the Ingrid Bergman project, it’s pretty much obvious that Uday is probably better off as a producer and does have the potential to become a name to reckon with if he manages to sustain his Hollywood winning streak. And this is keeping in consideration the fact that to crack the code in Hollywood (which has since decades, only looked to American studios and foreign producers) is a big deal and definitely a game changer of sorts.

Stills from Grace of Monaco Stills from The Longest Week

So here’s wishing Uday Chopra the best of luck for his next project and looking forward to more collaborations.