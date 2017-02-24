The most important event of 2017 is almost here, which means there are new opportunities for historic firsts and record-breaking wins. But before that, here’s taking a look at some actors and actresses who have received multiple Academy Awards.

Katharine Hepburn

Hollywood’s leading lady since more than 60 years, Katharine Hepburn is renowned for her fiery independence and spirited personality and holds the record for winning four Oscars for Morning Glory (1933), Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner (1967), The Lion in Winter (1968) and On Golden Pond (1981).

Daniel Day-Lewis

This intense method actor won an Oscar each for his films My Left Foot (1989), There Will Be Blood (2007) and Lincoln (2012).

Meryl Streep

Known for her versatility on-screen, Meryl Streep is usually cited in the media as the “best actress of her generation”. She is nominated this year too and is already the winner of three Oscars for Sophie’s Choice (1982), The Iron Lady (2011) and Kramer vs. Kramer (1979, for the best supporting actress).

Jack Nicholson

Jack Nicholson won the Best Actor award twice for his films One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest (1975) and As Good As it Gets (1997). He also won the Best Supporting Actor award for Terms of Endearment (1983).

Ingrid Bergman

This fiery actress won the Best Actress award for Gaslight (1944) and Anastasia (1956), while she is also the winner of the Best Supporting Actress award for her film, Murder in Orient Express (1974).

Walter Brennan

The fantastic Walter Brennan won three Oscars in the Best Supporting Actor category for his films Come and Get it (1936), Kentucky (1938) and The Westerner (1940).

Bette Davis

Regarded as one of the greatest actresses in Hollywood history, Betty Davis has two Oscars to her kitty for Dangerous (1935) and Jezebel (1938).

Spencer Tracy

The man was noted for his natural style and versatility, which earned him two Oscars for Captains Courageous (1937) and Boys Town (1938).

Marlon Brando

An American actor, film director and activist, Marlon Brando is credited for bringing about a marked change in Hollywood with his realistic portrayals and he is also considered one of the most influential actors of all time. He won two Oscars during his lifespan for On The Waterfront (1954) and The Godfather (1972).

Jack Lemmon

Jack Lemmon starred in over 60 films and is the winner of two Academy Awards for his films Save The Tiger (1973) and Mister Roberts (1955).