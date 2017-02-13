Ever wondered how our favourite Bollywood couples first met and fell in love? This Valentine’s Day, we’ve come up with a list of some of the most legendary Bollywood love stories that will be forever etched in your heart and will give you relationship goals.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri

SRK first saw Gauri at a dance party when he was 18 and it was love at first sight for him. In an interview, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about how he was really shy in real life who had never asked a girl out and Gauri was the first person whom he ever did. And then began their intense love story which had its fair share of ups and downs. There was a point in time when Gauri left for Mumbai without saying a word to him and he had to borrow Rs 10,000 from his mother so as to find her. He eventually did find her and they had a tearful reunion of sorts and then, the rest is history. Of course, he had to convince her parents for the longest time since they were pretty conservative and they eventually got married in 1991.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai

One of the most inspiring couples of Bollywood who give us relationship goals, Abhishek and Aishwarya first met on the sets of Dhai Akshar Prem Ke in 2000. There are some who believe sparks flew while they were shooting for Kajra, Re, the item number for Bunty Aur Babli. But it was during the shoot of Umrao Jaan, Dhoom 2 and Guru did they realize they had developed feelings for each other. Finally, the proposal happened after their film Guru premiered in Toronto and Aishwarya said yes. And the happy couple finally got married in the year 2007.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

Kiran and Aamir got acquainted to each other while shooting for Lagaan. And not many would know that Kiran Rao was assisting Ashutosh Gowarikar while he was shooting for Lagaan in 2001. But it wasn’t love at first sight for the couple because Aamir was facing a tough time in his personal life with his ongoing separation with Reena. Slowly and gradually, their friendship turned into something deeper and they lived together for more than a year before finally tying the knot.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Saif and Kareena met on the sets of Tashan and that’s where it all started. While Saif was already divorced from his ex-wife, Kareena and Shahid had recently split after a long and tumultuous relationship. Saif and Kareena both started dating in 2007 and got married five years later in 2012.

Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza

One of the most adorable Bollywood couples, Riteish and Genelia first met at the sets of Tujhe Meri Kasam. Genelia, who earlier thought Riteish would be full of himself since he was the chief minister’s son, was taken aback by Riteish’s courteous behavior with everyone on the set. Their love story blossomed over discussions about architecture since Riteish was an architect while Genelia was still a student and after a nine year long courtship, they both got married in the year 2012.