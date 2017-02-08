If fortune is on our side, then we may never need a lawyer in our lives. But sometimes, things don’t go as planned and you never know when a legal mess can come knocking on your door. With legal drama Jolly LLB 2 releasing this Friday, we take a look at film and TV lawyers we would love to have on our side.

Harvey Specter (Suits)

Winning is in Harvey Specter’s blood, and he can get us the best deal possible. Even when the opposition is big and strong, Specter knows exactly what strings to pull. He also has help from Mike Ross, the brilliant prodigy who can kick any lawyer’s ass without having a law degree.

Played by: Gabriel Macht

Annalise Keating (How To Get Away With Murder)

If we are ever accused of a crime (there’s very little chance of us committing it, considering we are peace-loving journalists) then the one lawyer we would want on our side is Annalise Keating from How To Get Away With Murder. She really knows how to work the courtroom to her advantage.

Played by: Viola Davis

Alan Shore (Boston Legal)

Well, we’d like a lawyer who’d pull out all stops to help us win our case, and Alan Shore from Boston Legal fits the bill perfectly. He’ll not hesitate in doing something illegal if it helps the case, and even though we are all for ethical practices, we don’t mind bending the law to avoid going to jail.

Played by: James Spader

Jagdish Tyagi aka Jolly (Jolly LLB)

It takes courage to be a great lawyer, and Jagdish Tyagi displayed exactly that in Jolly LLB. Taking on a big lawyer with lots of influence to convict a powerful client, Jolly is whom we’ll turn to if some politician’s son wrongs us.

Played by: Arshad Warsi

Deepak Sehgal (Pink)

Again, it helps to have an old man who is ethical and intelligent on our side. Deepak Sehgal came out of retirement to help the case of three women embroiled in a sexual assault case. Yes, we understand that Deepak Sehgal’s age might come with limitations, but that doesn’t stop him from being a damn good lawyer.

Played by: Amitabh Bachchan