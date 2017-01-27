Do women really like bad boys? Well according to research, some women may be drawn towards the wild ones, the not-so-nice guys, the rebels and the rabble-rousers. And if the bad guys turn out to be these Bollywood hunks who’ve played the twisted, evil and unpredictable villains with panache, then why wouldn’t they?

So here’s a list of some films where the bad guys have managed to leave a lasting impression with their negative roles. Sorry boys, but this is for the ladies only.

Vidyut Jammwal in Force

In this film, John plays the role of an ACP who kills a drug-dealer. And then enters the smoking hot villain (Vidyut Jammwal), the drug-dealer’s vengeful gangster brother, who vows to destroy the ACP’s life. And Vidyut definitely managed to overshadow John with that mesmerizing face and that hot body.

Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2

Now who wouldn’t root for this gorgeous man who can make the hearts of millions of women skip a beat, even if he plays the villain? Hrithik Roshan, in Dhoom 2, played a fearless thief who steals valuable artefacts while three police officers try to catch him.

Rana Daggubati in Baahubali

With his beefed up look and the villainous avatar, Rana Daggubati, who played the role of the main antagonist in Baahubali: The Beginning, not only made women swoon, but he’s also been rated as one of the greatest villains of all time in Indian film history.

Tahir Raj Bhasin in Mardaani

He clearly made an impact and it is hard to imagine a performance that can compete with Tahir Bhasin’s sly villainous act in Mardaani. This effortlessly cool antagonist managed to garner unanimous praise for the film.

Arjun Rampal in Ra.One

With his impeccable style and those chiseled abs, Arjun Rampal slayed it as the antagonist in Ra.One and definitely gave women across the country some sleepless nights.