Every week, Koffee With Karan gives us an opportunity to be privy to aspects about living the celebrity life. This week, it was Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut’s turn to grace the Koffee couch. The duo will appear in Rangoon which will release this week. In case you missed the show, here are a few interesting segments.

Kangana was initially mocked by Karan Johar for her English

Kangana was in a no-holds barred mood, and didn’t shy away from calling out Karan who had once mocked her for her English diction on the show. She also said that if ever a biopic was made on her life, Karan would play the Bollywood mafia who is a flag-bearer of nepotism.

Saif confessed to having cheated on his partner

During the Koffee shots segment, a lot of interesting confessions were made and Saif confessed to having cheated on his partner. Hmmm, we wonder what his wife Kareena has to say about that.

Kangana doesn’t want to work with the 3 Khans

While the whole industry wants to work with the 3 Khans – Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir, Kangana doesn’t seem too interested. In a comment that might just impact her career, she said that she would not like to work with either of the three Khans. Certainly Kangana, the Khan triumvate will not run after you after hearing that.

Saif confessed that doing Humshakals was a mistake

While Saif seemed bummed about missing out on a role in Kapoor and Sons, he confessed that doing Humshakals was a mistake. Having seen the movie ourselves, we agree that it was just that. A big, big mistake.

Shahid and Saif were chilled out about Kareena Kapoor

Even though Shahid was dating Kareena Kapoor, who is now married to Saif Ali Khan, he didn’t have any problems working with Saif and vice versa. The Jab We Met actor appeared in the last segment of the show just so that the Rangoon trio could be complete.