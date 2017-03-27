Salman Khan recently announced that he is going to do a film with Akshay Kumar, and we are excited as hell. The duo showed that they have great bromance between them in movies like Jaan-E-Mann and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Like them, we would love other actors to do two-hero movies as well.

Let’s take a look at some of the pairings, that we are sure will rock the box office

Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh

Both of them showed us a glimpse of their bromance in a Koffee With Karan episode, and we would love to see them in a movie. Not only are the two of the this generation’s superstars, they are also damn good actors.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan

They have ruled the film industry for more than two decades, but haven’t done a two-hero film together. If they don’t do a bromance film, we would love to see them in a rivalry drama (like Jeffrey Archer’s Kane and Abel) where both characters have shades of grey.

Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan

Shahid Kapoor famously called out Varun Dhawan during Filmfare awards, and we would like to see the chemistry between the two cuties of Bollywood. It’ll be fun if they star in a comedy where two guys are competing for the same girl.

Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham

The two best physiques in Bollywood should come together for a big-budget action film, that will blow all our minds. Initially, there should be some friction in their relationship but the two should unite to fight a bigger, badder enemy as the film progresses.

Abhay Deol and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

It doesn’t have to be a big budget film, and still, it will be a huge casting coup if Bollywood brings these two men together. To make our dream even grander, we would like Anurag Kashyap to direct this film as he is known to get the best out of both Abhay and Nawaz.