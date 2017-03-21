After the success of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the woman with the ‘Midas touch’, Alia Bhatt has decided to take some time off from acting. Alia’s long wish list during this sabbatical is to learn how to play the piano, Kathak, cooking, and a lot of other life hacks that she thinks is an “essential part of her progress towards a complete life”.

Of course, we’re not complaining since she, at a very young age, is counted among the top actresses in the country and has worked super-hard to prove her genius and versatility in the field. We’re sure she’s going to have a great time during her time off but in the meanwhile, we decided to make a list of people who should take cues from this brilliant actress and plan their own little sabbaticals, if possible. Take a look.

Salman Khan

From the three Khans, Salman Khan should definitely consider taking a break since he plays nothing but himself on-screen. Whether it is a reality show or a film, Salman definitely needs to work on being more versatile because the thought of him playing ‘himself’ for another decade doesn’t seem too exciting an idea, does it?

Hrithik Roshan

Well, the whole world knows how Hrithik turned sensitive to Kangana’s ‘silly ex’ comment which was followed by some public allegations and mudslinging. Only if he could “take a chill pill” (cited from his own film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham) and just take a sabbatical, maybe?

Karan Johar

We definitely believe there’s an overdose of Karan Johar in our lives. Karan’s been in the new since the longest time now starting with the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil controversy, followed by the video he created to prove his nationalism, the release of his autobiography, the never-ending Koffee With Karan episodes, surrogacy, and now the recent Kangana controversy. We understand that high media scrutiny is a part and parcel of showbiz but only if Karan took a break, he might just ward off those constant media stories surrounding him.

Katrina Kaif

We love Katrina Kaif but we think it’ll do her some good if she takes a break and hones her acting skills.

Sonam Kapoor

Well, Sonam Kapoor has always been on a sabbatical from acting and we think it’s the best decision ever. What do you think?