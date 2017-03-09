With Logan garnering widespread acclaim and box-office success, we were wondering what the next movie from the X-Men franchisee will be. Wolverine’s been done to death (not like we’re complaining) and there’s a lot of scope for other mutants to have their own spinoffs.

Let’s take a look at five such mutants we would like to see a film on. Hopefully, the producers are listening.

Magneto

The ultimate anti-hero, a movie based on Magneto can focus on his appetite for destruction, and what makes him so evil. His ability to manipulate all things iron will also give the VFX team plenty of work, and all the viewers plenty of fun.

Cyclops

Don’t you want the power to just destroy some people by glaring at them? Yeah, we do too. A film made on Cyclops will make for great viewing, and his romantic angle with Jean Grey can also be explored.

Jean Grey

Born with telepathic and telekinetic powers, Jean Grey can read your mind and change it too. To see her struggle with the power and then be able to use it to the advantage of others, is bound to make for compelling drama.

Rogue

Rogue is a one-of-a-kind mutant, she doesn’t have any special powers of her own, but can absorb anyone else’s powers and characteristics by touching them. Also, we are sure that Anna Paquin (who played Rogue in the first X-Men movie) will bring her own personal touch to the character and make it memorable.

Professor X

The Dumbledore of X-Men universe, a movie on Professor X can incorporate many other mutants and give us some great scenes where he uses his telepathic powers to full use. There will also be his battle with Magneto, that never gets old.