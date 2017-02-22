After establishing his reputation in the industry as one of the torchbearers of the next generation of Bollywood actors, Shahid Kapoor is a force to reckon with in the industry now. Be it his dance moves, a ripped physique or his electrifying chemistry with wife Mira Rajput, he has also become a fan favourite.

Ahead of his upcoming release Rangoon on Friday, here’s a look at his happening Instagram account.

Fitness Goals

A mili a mili a mili #10milliinviewsudtapunjab #tommysingh #gabru #gratitude #feelingthevibes 🙏🙏❤️❤️ A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Apr 22, 2016 at 11:23pm PDT

Soaking the sun. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Nov 14, 2016 at 3:45am PST



Sasha has evolved from being Bollywood’s chocolate boy to a sexy, savoury treat for the eyes of a lot of women. His Instagram is home to diverse workout sessions and lots of topless pictures.

Relationship Goals

Sunsets with my angel. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Feb 6, 2017 at 5:00am PST



It’s no secret that Shahid broke a lot of hearts after tying the nuptial knot with Mira Rajput, but on the other hand has given men a lot of relationship goals ever since. He’s been a dotting parent too, ever since the birth of their daughter Misha.

Beautiful moments. ❤️ A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jul 13, 2016 at 4:33am PDT

Chilling Goals

6 days to go #Shaandaar A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Oct 16, 2015 at 1:28am PDT

We are the judges . Take us seriously 💥💥😜😜 A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Sep 29, 2015 at 4:43am PDT



Like any B-town resident, Shahid also hangs out with fellow members of the industry. But the Haider actor also lets us into these groups through his Insta, something that will definitely give you more squad goals.

Sneak Peeks

Finally back after the most demanding and exhausting sched of my life. #rangoondiaries A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Mar 22, 2016 at 12:12am PDT

The Kaminey actor’s feed is also your source of exclusive sneak peeks from his upcoming films. For instance, this one from Rangoon came way ahead of the movie’s release.

Because he’s Shahid Kapoor

#morningpic A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Feb 21, 2017 at 8:59pm PST

Coming soon. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Mar 30, 2016 at 3:08am PDT

He’s suave, he’s successful, he’s smart, he’s funny, basically he’s everything that a 21st century alpha male would want to be. You need to follow Shahid Kapoor because he is Shahid Kapoor.