After establishing his reputation in the industry as one of the torchbearers of the next generation of Bollywood actors, Shahid Kapoor is a force to reckon with in the industry now. Be it his dance moves, a ripped physique or his electrifying chemistry with wife Mira Rajput, he has also become a fan favourite.

Ahead of his upcoming release Rangoon on Friday, here’s a look at his happening Instagram account.

Fitness Goals

 

A mili a mili a mili #10milliinviewsudtapunjab #tommysingh #gabru #gratitude #feelingthevibes 🙏🙏❤️❤️

Soaking the sun.

Sasha has evolved from being Bollywood’s chocolate boy to a sexy, savoury treat for the eyes of a lot of women. His Instagram is home to diverse workout sessions and lots of topless pictures.

Relationship Goals

 

Sunsets with my angel.

It’s no secret that Shahid broke a lot of hearts after tying the nuptial knot with Mira Rajput, but on the other hand has given men a lot of relationship goals ever since. He’s been a dotting parent too, ever since the birth of their daughter Misha.

 

Beautiful moments. ❤️

Chilling Goals

 

6 days to go #Shaandaar

We are the judges . Take us seriously 💥💥😜😜

Like any B-town resident, Shahid also hangs out with fellow members of the industry. But the Haider actor also lets us into these groups through his Insta, something that will definitely give you more squad goals.

Sneak Peeks

 

Finally back after the most demanding and exhausting sched of my life. #rangoondiaries

The Kaminey actor’s feed is also your source of exclusive sneak peeks from his upcoming films. For instance, this one from Rangoon came way ahead of the movie’s release.

Because he’s Shahid Kapoor

 

#morningpic

Coming soon.

He’s suave, he’s successful, he’s smart, he’s funny, basically he’s everything that a 21st century alpha male would want to be. You need to follow Shahid Kapoor because he is Shahid Kapoor.