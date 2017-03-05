Even though, I am sometimes pissed about not having a life as great as my dreams, I am glad I have never had an experience where I have had to struggle to stay alive. Recently, I saw the Trapped trailer and found it to be uncannily similar to the below mentioned films. The only difference being that Trapped is based indoors, while these are based outdoors.

Cast Away



Tom Hanks stars in this classic movie, where his character gets trapped in an island with no escape. The isolation sees him go through a lot of problems, including loneliness, hunger and a desire to be rescued.

127 Hours



A spinechilling experience, 127 hours is based on a true story about a man whose one hand gets trapped in the rocks. James Franco does full justice to his role, and it’s extremely painful to see him amputate his hand to survive.

Life Of Pi



Life Of Pi is based on the incredible story of a boy stranded on a boat in the middle of the sea with only animals (including a tiger) for company. The film was both a critical and commercial success, racking up 11 Academy Award Nominations out of which it won in four categories including Best Director.

Phone Booth



What do you do when you’re stuck in a phone booth and you can’t cut the call because there’s a sniper who is watching you from somewhere? This survival drama will keep you on the edge of your seat and you’ll be hooked until the end.

Gravity



Being caught on earth is different, but being caught in space is a totally different ball game altogether. Gravity is a movie where Sandra Bullock and George Clooney survive an accident in space, but ultimately George Clooney’s character also dies. Bullock is left to herself to find an escape route, and her acting is so convincing that it earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.