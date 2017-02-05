Let’s admit it. Most celebrity Twitter accounts are pretty boring. All you get to see is them promoting their movies, or sharing pictures of their larger than life rich lifestyle. But there’s one celebrity who is definitely different from the pack, and he goes by the name of Ryan Reynolds. Here are 5 of his tweets which justify our love for him.

People in LA are deathly afraid of gluten. I swear to god, you could rob a liquor store in this city with a bagel. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 7, 2017

If you find me, please let me know where the hell I’ve been. https://t.co/y5srAfnfDa — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 20, 2016

You’ve come to the right place, Dirk. Celebrities are the gold standard for relationship advice. https://t.co/Lxx5ju8rDw — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 12, 2016

Many years ago, my father forgot to put on his thinking-condom. https://t.co/LDLajmOQgE — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 22, 2016

Just read this to her. She wants to know how many teeth you have. She’s gonna make a necklace. https://t.co/taLDsBcmZf — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 22, 2016