If there is one Indian actor that we respect, it’s Amitabh Bachchan. He has the most loved baritone, and can pull off a wide range of roles with unmatched panache. Despite being so old, Bachchan has managed to keep his acting chops in fine form with performances in Piku and Pink.

However, his Twitter game needs to change. He retweets a lot of his fans, and following him can be an absolute nuisance. If you don’t believe me, take a look at some of his gems yourself.

T 2494 – One team hat-trick at the IPL today, led to a loss .. the other team hat-trick led to victory !! pic.twitter.com/YMT4HwIghX — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 14, 2017

What sense did it make to put that photo there along with the tweet? He has enough money to pay 10 people to manage his Twitter. This shouldn’t happen.

Whatever ‘BAAADDDUUUMMMBAAAAAAA !!!’ means, we are sure that the biggest Indian superstar of the last millennium shouldn’t be using it so often.

Surely, he can be more sporty and not make fun of someone’s surname.

T 2370 – #ABletter .. my letter to my grand daughters .. so humbled to receive all your responses .. !! Thank you !! pic.twitter.com/bd3NdI7vrD — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 5, 2016

To become better, Amitabh Bachchan does not have to look too far away from his own timeline. This letter was an example of him sharing something of real value.