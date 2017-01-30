Bollywood has often been marred by scandals and controversies that have grabbed headlines and have also been widely discussed over several social media platforms. One such shocking incident occurred when Sanjay Leela Bhansali was slapped and assaulted on the sets of Padmavati by a Rajput fringe group which accused him and his team of distorting historical facts. But thankfully, this time around, Bollywood finally broke its silence and took to Twitter to support the ace director. So, here’s taking a look at a few other controversies that shook Bollywood in the past.

My Name is Khan

A massive controversy erupted in the year 2010, when Shah Rukh Khan faced the ire of the Shiv Sena after he refused to apologise for his remarks on the inclusion of Pakistan players in the IPL. After this, the Shiv Sena didn’t hold back and threatened to stall the release of his film My Name Is Khan in Mumbai.

Udta Punjab

Abhishek Chaubey’s film courted a lot of controversy before and after the release of the film. The first one erupted when the Censor Board was adamant about multiple cuts in the film, after which the matter was resolved in the court. Next, the makers were accused of plagiarism when it was discovered that there were a lot of similarities between the film and a novel called High Society.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Filmmaker Karan Johar faced a lot of public fury before the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. In the end, he had to create a video to prove his patriotism to fellow Indians who criticized him for featuring Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan in the film. This backlash against Fawad Khan erupted after some Pakistan-backed terrorists attacked Indian soldiers in Uri.

Fanaa

Aamir Khan is one actor who is not new controversies. His film Fanaa faced a ban in Gujarat when he showed support towards the Narmada Bachao Andolan, which was spearheaded by social worker Medha Patkar.