Sunny Pawar has been winning hearts across the globe with his stellar performance in Lion and his dapper appearance at the Oscars, where he wore a black and white tuxedo paired with an awesome pair of trainers which garnered a lot of attention.

Besides the eight year old Sunny Pawar, there are a number of other child stars in the industry who possess the talent and the charisma to steal the limelight from their older counterparts. So here’s taking a look at some of the cutest child stars who have won us over with their fantastic performances.

Harshaali Malhotra – Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan’s little co-star from Bajrangi Bhaijaan is one girl to look out for. This talented young girl definitely stole the show in the film and looks like she is all set to take Bollywood by storm when she grows older. Her touching performance in Bajrangi Bhaijaan garnered a lot of critical acclaim.

Zaira Wasim, Dangal

The 16 year old Zaira Wasim who played the younger version of Geeta Phogat hails from Kashmir and floored us all with her marvelous performance. And now, she is gearing up for the release of Aamir Khan’s home production called Secret Superstar where she plays the protagonist.

Suhani Bhatnagar – Dangal

She played the younger version of Babita Phogat in Dangal and has also appeared in print ads for Monte Carlo. Hailing from Faridabad, Suhani is currently a student of DPS who plans to shift base to Mumbai if she gets good opportunities and roles.

Hansika Motwani – Koi Mil Gaya

She is all grown up now but who can forget the cute little girl from Koi Mil Gaya who stole our hearts with her endearing performance? Hansika Motwani has also, in the past, starred in a couple of television shows and was once known as one of the most promising child stars of Bollywood.

Darsheel Safary – Taare Zameen Par

Darsheel Safary made his Bollywood debut with Taare Zameen Par and received a lot of accolades for his poignant and sensitive performance in the Aamir Khan starrer. And now, he is all grown up and will be returning to the silvers screens with his new film Quickie.

All images have been sourced from Pinterest, Facebook and Instagram