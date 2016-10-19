Dear Zindagi’s new teaser is finally out and it showcases a very refreshing take on life and living. Set in a pristine beach of Goa, the film’s teaser stars Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt where they’re seen playing an unconventional game and enjoying the little joys that life has to offer.

Directed by Gauri Shinde, the film boasts of a stellar cast comprising Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, Ali Zafar and Angad Bedi.

After directing the Sridevi starrer English Vinglish, this is Gauri Shinde’s next with a female centric storyline. Also, the makers of the film have decided to take an unconventional route for the film where there would be no trailers; instead, the film will have a series of teasers, unlike other films.

According to sources, the film features Alia Bhatt as a filmmaker and how she comes across men at various stages who influence and shape her life.

