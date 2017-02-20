FARIDA JALAL IS NOT DEAD! As obituaries might still be flowing in all over Twitter, the veteran actress came forth to recently deny the rumour of her death that had been doing rounds since Sunday evening and declared that she is ‘hale and hearty.’

“I don’t know where these baseless rumours are coming from. Initially I laughed, but from last 30 minutes my phone has been constantly ringing and everybody is asking the same question. It’s a bit irritating, I wonder why people spread such rumours,” the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress said in a statement.

Like all other death hoaxes, there is lack of clarity about the root cause of this rumour. But there have been plenty such incidents in the recent past that have led to a situation of panic among Bollywood fans. Here are some major ones.

Shashi Kapoor

The last notable victim of the viral death hoax was this Kapoor clan old hand. Almost immediately though, his nephew Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter to announce that his uncle ‘is doing well’ and ‘this puts an end to all speculations.’

Dilip Kumar

The legendary Bollywood actor has now become accustomed to being the subject of these rumours. He has been declared dead by social media thrice, but thankfully has managed to live out all of these hoaxes.

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B’s supposed death was backed by the story and fake images of a car accident in the US. Twitteratti not just started discussing the details of the gruesome crash, details about the ‘funeral procession’ also started coming in.

Honey Singh

Similarly, bogus images of the rapper on a stretcher accompanied the news of his reported demise in 2014. “News of YoYo’s accident is a fake rumour must be spread by some haters. Please don’t bother,” he had to refute.

Rajinikanth

After being admitted to the hospital for lung issues in 2011, the legendary South Indian actor was also declared dead by the grapevine. However, his wife soon assured the fans that he was alive and doing well.