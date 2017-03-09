There are times when maverick directors who are renowned for their body of work, fail to save a film from being critically panned across the spectrum or even bombing at the box-office. And with the recent failure of Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon, we thought we’d make a list of films where some really good directors lost their sense of direction and missed the mark, even with some of the most earth-shattering budgets and presence of superstar actors in their films.

Rangoon

The recent disaster of Rangoon, which had a stellar cast such as Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor, was a shocker for everyone in the industry. Few people blamed it on lack of promotions and controversies surrounding all the actors. But the truth is, Vishal Bhardwaj’s film was deeply flawed, without a purpose or direction and even these superstars involved couldn’t do much to save the film.

RGV Ki Aag

We have no idea why Ram Gopal Varma would choose to pay a tribute to cult classic Sholay with his shoddy version called RGV Ki Aag. This entirely mindless film starring Amitabh Bachchan parodied some of the most memorable scenes from the original film, turning it into a box-office disaster.

Saawariya

Known as the master manipulator of human emotions, Sanjay Leela Bhansali failed to strike a chord with Saawariya. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, Saawariya had many loopholes. It was a simple love story which was embellished with opulent sets and some over-the-top melodrama and the director failed to notice the fact that the writing was actually flawed. This film was Bhansali’s most self-indulgent exercise yet.

Mirzya

The film was visually stunning, but remarkably unreal. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya , based on a folk tale, was yet another love story that failed to make an impact because stunning frames and good looking people alone cannot justify a weak storyline. Starring Harshvardhan Kapoor and Saiyami Kher, the film bombed at the box office.

Mohenjo Daro

Created with a grand vision, Ashutosh Govariker’s Mohenjodaro was a major letdown of sorts because of the feeble writing. Even Hrithik Roshan’s presence couldn’t do much for the film where the only saving graces were the well-shot fight sequences and the extravagant sets.