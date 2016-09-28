Bollywood has finally evolved, or so it seems, with the much-anticipated Karan Johar film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, where Ranbir Kapoor is seen romancing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It is so refreshing to see a mainstream film with an older woman-younger man combination – quite a digression from what we are usually served.

While Ranbir and Aishwarya look super hot in the teaser of the film, here’s looking at five of his other leading ladies Kapoor has had a crackling chemistry with.

Deepika Padukone

Whenever Ranbir and Deepika are paired together, the audience is bound to take notice since the ex-lovers share comfort and ease, which translates wonderfully onscreen, making them one of the most sought after pairs of Bollywood. Well, if you don’t know what we’re referring to, just watch Tamasha, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Katrina Kaif

Even though they have parted ways, Katrina and Ranbir have always made for a sizzling couple on and off screen. Who can forget the doomed romance of Rajneeti or the comedic romp of Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.

Konkona Sensharma

Wake Up Sid was simple, nerdy and heartwarming – something Bollywood does not usually have to offer. Sans melodrama and OTT, this couple was as real as it gets in the film, and the climax was the biggest “aww” moment of that year.

Priyanka Chopra

When two very good-looking people come together, who can deny the sexual tension simmering underneath? We saw them steam up our screens in Anjaana Anjaani and then make an u-turn and deliver one of the most heartbreaking love stories in recent times with Barfi! Piggy Chops and Ranbir is always a cocktail for awesomeness.

Ileana D’Cruz

Yes, this is an unlikely choice but you just need to see them in that 70s Calcutta hangover one more time to remind yourself that you had fallen in love with them when you saw them for the first time too. Barfi! was a gem, wasn’t it?