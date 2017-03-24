After impressing the audiences with his earnest performance in Udta Punjab, Diljit Dosanjh is back with Phillauri alongside Anushka Sharma. The film, which released today, is garnering accolades from all corners for its unique storyline and the performances by the protagonists. Anushka Sharma plays a ghost while Diljit Dosanjh plays a Sufi singer in this dreamy tale which is also a refreshing take on the usual potboilers Bollywood churns out, year after year.

Diljit Dosanjh, who made a successful transition from the Punjabi film industry to Bollywood, isn’t the only Punjabi actor in the Hindi film industry. Not many would know, but there was a time when Bollywood was dominated by Punjabi actors, many of whom have been superstars during their prime. And if you look at the current crop of actors, some of the biggest stars in Bollywood are Punjabi who’re ruling the industry with their good looks and, most importantly, with the oodles of talent that they possess. So here’s taking a look at some of the hottest Punjabi actors in showbiz.

Akshay Kumar

Very few would know that Akshay Kumar’s real name is Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia and that he was born in Amritsar, Punjab. This Punjabi actor is one of the top stars in Bollywood who stands shoulder to shoulder with the Khans and of course, has women drooling over him due to his high hotness quotient.

Ayushmann Khurrana

This VJ turned actor who took everyone by storm with his debut Vicky Donor belongs to Chandigarh and first shot to fame with MTV roadies.

Ranbir Kapoor

Touted as the next-gen Bollywood superstar after the Khans, Ranbir Kapoor has definitely made a mark in Bollywood as one of the best actors of the current generation. Although born and brought up in Mumbai, this actor has his roots in Punjab since his grandfather, showman Raj Kapoor, belongs to Peshawar.

Abhay Deol

A member of the famous Deol family comprising actors such as Dharamendra, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol, Abhay Deol has been charming the critics and audiences alike, with his unconventional film choices and his path-breaking performances.

Hrithik Roshan

Born and brought up in a Punjabi family in Mumbai, Hrithik Roshan is definitely one of the highest paid actors in Bollywood, who has carved a niche for himself in the industry with his dedication and hard work. And of course, he’s one of the most eligible bachelors in tinsel town.