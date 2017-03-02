There was a huge surprise awaiting all those who watched the The Ghazi Attack. It had none other than superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who turned narrator for the film. But this isn’t the only film Amitabh Bachchan has lent his voice to; he’s been a part of numerous films where his narration has been one of the most crucial elements of the films. So here’s taking a quick look at some movies that he’s provided voiceovers for.

Lagaan

This Aamir Khan starrer required a strong and credible voice for Lagaan and there was no one else who could fit the bill other than Amitabh Bachchan.

Jodhaa Akbar

Ashutosh Gowariker approached Big B yet again for a voiceover in his period drama, Jodhaa Akbar. And this time around, the film starred none other than Aishwarya Rai, who is Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter-in-law in real life.

Parineeta

He mentioned in an interview how lending his voice for Parineeta made him nostalgic because of his strong connection with Bengali culture and literature. For all those who don’t know, his wife Jaya Bachchan hails from Kolkata and this may be one of the reasons he gave a nod to lending his voice to Pradeep Sarkar’s Parineeta.

Shatranj Ke Khilari

Directed by Satyajit Ray, Shatranj Ke Khilari was set in the backdrop of the British annexation of Avadh and starred Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan and Saeed Jaffrey in key roles. Also, this may be the only Satyajit Ray film that Amitabh Bachchan has worked for.

Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost

Abhishek Bachchan was the protagonist in this film which is probably the reason why Amitabh Bachchan took up the voiceover role.