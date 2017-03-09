Rebutting all allegations made by producer, director and TV show host Karan Johar against her, actress Kangana Ranaut said that she used the ‘badass card’ on Koffee With Karan instead of the supposed ‘woman card’ or ‘victim card.’

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the Queen actress fired the latest round of salvo in this war of words, saying that she uses all possible cards to fight for her rights and survival, in response to the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director’s accusations made on the sidelines of an event at the London School of Economics.

“At the workplace, it’s the badass card to fight cutthroat competition. With my family and loved ones, it’s the love card. When fighting the world, it’s the dignity card, and for a seat in a bus, it’s the woman card. What is important to understand is that we are not fighting people, we are fighting a mentality. I am not fighting Karan Johar, I am fighting male chauvinism,” she said.

She chided KJo for his remarks that, according to her, shamed a woman for being a woman. She went on to say that the ‘woman card’ will not help you win medals or international awards, but will at least ensure that you get what you deserve. She even referred to her sister who is an acid attack survivor fighting for justice.

“It (the woman card) might not even land you a job, but it can get a pregnant woman who feels her water is about to break a ‘ladies’ seat on a crowded bus. It can be used as a cry for help when you sense a threat. The same goes for the ‘victim card’, which women like my sister, Rangoli, who is a victim of an acid attack, can use while fighting for justice in court,” she added.

Kangana also gave it back to Karan for the “graciousness” he says he displayed in not editing out the bits from KwK where Kangana sent plenty of shockwaves racing through the industry. She passed him on as a mere ‘paid host’ of a TV channel that also ‘wants TRPs’ and claimed that she would have blacklisted it in any such event.

According to her, the industry is not Karan’s personal studio that was gifted to him by his father in his 20s. It’s just a small molecule and Bollywood belongs to every Indian, including ‘outsiders’ like her. “I learnt on the job and got paid for it, using the money to educate myself in New York. He is nobody to tell me to leave it. I’m definitely not going anywhere, Mr Johar.”

During her appearance on the episode of Koffee With Karan that was aired on February 19, Kangana Ranaut had accused Karan as being the flagbearer of nepotism in the industry and also mentioned how the director had made fun of her English. The Dharma Productions owner remained shut on the show but in the aforementioned London event earlier this week, he expressed his dismay and even asked the Rangoon actress to leave the industry if ‘it’s so bad.’

