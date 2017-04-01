It’s time to put aside the nepotism debate that was triggered by an episode of Koffee with Karan starring Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan. Because Karan Johar, famously referred to as the ‘flagbearer of nepotism’, has finally made peace with the fact and his next directorial venture will have none other than Kangana Ranaut, Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan share screen space together.

Surprised? Well, sources close to Dharma Productions have confirmed the news and also discussed the probability of roping in Shekhar Suman for a small cameo, but that is yet to be finalised since the actor and host is still deciding on the dates (he probably needs some time to delete some of his social media updates before he says ‘yes’).

Sources also mentioned how Karan Johar decided on the cast after months of deliberation since his superstitions regarding SRK and the letter ‘K’ (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and more) have resurfaced lately. He did experiment with other letters of the English language in films such as Student of the Year and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, but he figured these films didn’t receive the same cult status than the ones with a ‘K’. So this time around, Karan was determined to not only add a ‘K’ to the title of the film, but also cast two actresses whose off-screen names start with the letter, in order to bring in some (extra) lady luck.

It is a well-known fact that Karan and Kajol aren’t in talking terms due to their personal differences while Kajol and Kangana were famously at loggerheads with each other after Once Upon A Time In Mumbai. So this project is touted to be an ice-breaker of sorts. It’ll be interesting to see the three of them set aside their differences for the film, which will go on floors later this year. The rest of the cast is yet to be decided but there are rumours that Hrithik Roshan may agree to do an item number for the project.

Stay tuned for more updates!

This is a fake news report. Any similarity or relevance is purely fictional. But hey, here’s hoping for the best. Have an optimistic April Fool’s Day.