Recently Cheryl and Liam Payne became proud parents as they welcomed a baby boy into the world. The duo, who kept the pregnancy under wraps for the longest time, are absolutely overjoyed with the new arrival and are spending some much-needed quality time with their baby.

For all those who didn’t know, Cheryl and Liam have a 10-year age gap, which was also one of the talking points of their whirlwind romance that took everyone by a surprise. Liam, the One Direction heartthrob is 23, while Cheryl, the former X-Factor judge is 33.

But these two aren’t the only ones who defy convention and think that age is nothing but a number. There have been a number of Bollywood celebrities who decided to follow their hearts instead of pondering over the age-factor. Here’s taking a look at a few older women and younger men pairings who’d definitely give you relationship goals.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

They started dating during the making of Mani Ratnam’s Guru and later tied the knot in 2007. They have a two year age gap and are proud parents to Aaradhya.

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna

They aren’t together anymore but Adhuna Bhabani was at least six years older to Farhan Akhtar when they both decided to get married. The duo have two daughters, Shakya and Akira.

Mehr Jessia and Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal is two years junior to his wife Mehr Jessia (former Miss India), and they have two daughters together.

Shirish Kunder and Farah Khan

They met on the sets of Main Hoon Na and sparks flew instantly. Shirish and Farah, who have an eight-year gap are now married and are proud parents to three children.

Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan may now be married to Kareena Kapoor, but who can forget the time when he defied convention and married Amrita Singh who was 12 years his senior? They eventually divorced 13 years later and have two children, Sara and Abraham.