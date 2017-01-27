Many of your friends might have taken the Friday off and would already be enjoying their long weekend at an exotic destination. But if you’re among the ones who’ve stayed back or like us, are racking your brains at your workstation, there’s a good assortment of Oscar nominees that you can binge on during your time off.

Manchester By The Sea

The protagonist in the movie is also having a tough time, dealing with the death of his brother and the responsibility of his orphaned teenage son. Maybe you can connect with this loner this weekend.

Nocturnal Animals

In case you want some thrill this weekend, you can choose to follow this story of an art gallery owner who is faced with her heartbroken ex-husband’s novel. It talks about their relationship and she interprets as a sign of things to come.

Moonlight

This Indie drama uses one man’s story to offer a look at lives too rarely seen in cinema. The indie drama touches on themes of race, sexuality and isolation in rather unobserved ways and should give you plenty of food for thought in your free time.

Fences

This film adaptation of August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play of the same name revolves around a mid-century American sanitation worker who once dreamed of a baseball career. But his age lets him down once the major leagues begin admitting black players

La La Land

Bagging numerous awards and nominations this year, the romantic musical has been all over the news lately. And in case you haven’t watched it yet, it’s about a couple and their struggle to stay with each other despite unforeseen obstacles.