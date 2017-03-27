Found that perfect match on Tinder? Well, there’s no denying the power of a great pick-up line that can help you woo the woman of your dreams but then, you also need to ensure that you don’t blow your chances of landing up with that hot date.

And if you’re one of those men who turn to Bollywood for your daily dose of pick-up lines, think again. Here’s a list of some creepy dialogues from Bollywood films that you should never (ever) use on a women unless you wish to turn her off and completely destroy your chances of going out with her. Take a look.

“Kya ladki hai yaar… baal silky silky, gaal milky milky… yeh toh chalti phirti vanilla ice cream hai!”

– Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

“Tumhaari smile kitni dangerous hai, pata hai? Mere paas dil hota na, toh pakka aa jata ispe.”

– Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

“I love you.. girlfriend ban ja meri… tu aur main rock kar denge.”

– Rockstar

“Main tujhe bahot love karunga aur tujhse bahot saara love lunga. Bol degi love?”

– Band Baaja Baaraat

“Mere dost mujhe majnu bulaate hain!”

– Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

“Apni saas wapas lene aaya hun.. atak ke reh gayi hai tere paas.”

– Ram Leela

“Mard mein bahut dard paida kar deti hai tumhaari smile.”

– Love Aajkal

“Do you believe in love at first sight ya main dobaara ghoom ke aaun?”

– Cocktail