As power house performer Rani Mukherjee turns 39 tomorrow, here’s taking a look at some of her hottest on-screen pairings.

Bunty Aur Babli

Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukherjee enthralled the audiences with their brilliant chemistry in Yuva and Bunty Aur Babli. But this wasn’t all. Certain sections of the media also speculated about their special bond off-screen that translated so well in the films they starred in together. In Bunty Aur Babli, they played the roles of two small-town misfits who run away from home to make a mark but end up as con artists.

Saathiya

Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukherjee stole our hearts in Saathiya where they played a couple who marry despite opposition from their parents. The two seem happy initially, but soon marital discord creeps into their relationship. The amount of realism that the two actors brought into their roles is definitely what makes the pair so special.

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna

Directed by Karan Johar, this tale about extra-marital relationships was quite refreshing from the regular potboilers KJo and Bollywood (then) usually served us with. Shah Rukh Khan played Rani Mukherjee’s love interest in the film where the two meet and become friends in the midst of their failing marriages. They try and help each other in salvaging their marriages but end up falling in love. Shah Rukh and Rani Mukherjee shared crackling chemistry in this one.

Ghulam

Rani Mukherjee shot to fame with the song Aati Kya Khandala from Vikram Bhatt’s Ghulam where she is seen romancing Mr. Perfectionist. And the audience went berserk with the chemistry Aamir and Rani shared in the film. Rumours also surfaced about their off-screen romance while Aamir was going through a rough patch with his first wife Reena, but they died down soon after.

Black

Who can forget the poignant moment when a younger Rani Mukherjee and an older Amitabh Bachchan finally kiss in this highly emotional drama depicting a beautiful teaching-student relationship? The film received accolades worldwide and is one of the most heartbreaking stories to have ever been churned out of Bollywood. And the chemistry between Rani Mukherjee and Amitabh Bachchan was definitely one of the finest Bollywood has ever seen.

Happy Birthday Rani Mukherjee!