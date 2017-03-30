After garnering tremendous accolades for Pink, Taapsee Pannu is back with Naam Shabana where she kicks some serious butt as a special agent who is entrusted with the task of assassinating a deadly arms dealer by the Indian Intelligence Agencies. And let’s be honest. Our Bollywood leading ladies definitely manage to turn heads when they’re essaying the role of a law enforcement officer who is giving a tough time criminals.

Besides Taapsee Pannu, there are a number of actresses who’ve played these roles with panache and here’s listing a few of them.

Konkona Sensharma in Akira

The powerhouse performer essayed the role of a pregnant cop in Akira and played it to perfection in the film, winning the hearts of millions of fans. The action-thriller was a remake of a South Indian film which also starred acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap as the antagonist.

Rani Mukherjee in Mardaani

Rani Mukherjee was absolutely fantastic as the cop who, while trying to rescue a teenage girl, is exposed to the dirty world of child trafficking.

Priyanka Chopra in Don

Before she received global acclaim in Quantico, where she plays an FBI agent, Priyanka has successfully played the role of a cop in the Don series whose main mission is to get hold of the Shah Rukh Khan, who plays the titular character.

Sushmita Sen in Samay: When Time Strikes

Former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen enthralled us all in Samay: When Time Strikes, in which she investigates a series of murders where the killer leaves behind a pattern.

Tabu in Drishyam

This versatile actress has played a variety of roles to perfection and in Drishyam, she essays the role of an iron-willed police officer who suspects foul play in her son’s murder and sets on a mission to seek the truth.