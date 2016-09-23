Okay, my heart has been officially broken.

After possibly the best teaser we have seen for a film in a long long time comes a trailer that looks like a Vishesh Films production with more money and better looking actors. All the heat, chemistry and crackling sexual tension the teaser promised has come undone in the trailer.

So, Ranbir and Anushka are BFFs who decide to never fall in love with each other. But when they do fall for other people (Aishwarya and Fawad, respectively), they realise that they are, at the end of the day, in love with each other (at least the fact that Anushka is in love with Ranbir has been established).

So, this is just an updated version of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? Really? Also, why on earth can you not show us more of Fawad? Why?

What is this need to come up with unfunny rhyming dialogues which can be stuffed into the trailer? “Pyaar mein junoon hain, par dosti mein sukoon hain.” Right. That’s as original as Pritam’s opening riff for Bulleya (Last Resort, really?). And Aishwarya’s need to be someone’s “khwahish” instead of their “zaroorat” goes down in history as the most idiotic line ever. Also, Ranbir looked more passionate and electrifying in the 15-second opening of the title song’s video than in the whole teaser.

And most importantly, will someone please tell Anushka to at least try and be someone else for at least one film? Of the 12 films she has been in till date, she has been the “cheerful, bubbly, energetic north Indian girl” in 10 of them. And this will be the 11th by the looks of it.

I know I will be watching the film, but I am not looking forward to it at all.